Highlights: Men make it double delight for Norway in relay

Biathlon
'He's gone the wrong way!' - Tarjei Boe goes straight out of the range321 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Men make it double delight for Norway in relay1 view • Just now
'Savour the moment!' - Norway women dominate pursuit4 views • Just now
Highlights: Norway claim women's relay1 view • Just now
Highlights: Fourcade shoots cleanly to take sprint victory230 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Roeiseland comes home for first win of the season169 views • 09/01/2020 at 17:54
'Spectacular' Roeiseland wins in Oberhof46 views • 09/01/2020 at 17:56
Roeiseland delighted after clean shooting performance39 views • 09/01/2020 at 17:58
Highlights: Eckhoff completes perfect weekend in France480 views • 22/12/2019 at 15:30
More videos
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run
Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show
Corinne Suter storms to downhill success
'He's gone the wrong way!' - Tarjei Boe goes straight out of the range
Watch Kranjec's run that ended up giving him victory in Adelboden