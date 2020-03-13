Biathlon

VIDEO - Re-live Martin Fourcade's first ever World Cup victory

Re-live Martin Fourcade's first ever World Cup victory
4 views | 01:26
Eurosport

12 hours agoUpdated Just now

After Martiin Fourcade announced his retirement re-live his first World Cup victory.
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos