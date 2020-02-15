Watch Loginov storm to 10km sprint victory in Antholz

Biathlon video - Watch Alexander Loginov storm to 10km sprint victory in Antholz
Watch Loginov storm to 10km sprint victory in Antholz18 views • 10 minutes ago
Highlights: Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal125 views • Yesterday at 16:48
'I know it was right!' - New world champion Roeiseland justified in decision to skip races90 views • Yesterday at 16:48
Highlights: Norway take dominant win in mixed relay288 views • 13/02/2020 at 16:28
Highlights: France take single mixed relay328 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:15
Highlights: Boe returns from paternity leave with victory455 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:36
Highlights: Fourcade continues fantastic form with pursuit victory374 views • 19/01/2020 at 15:32
Highlights: Eckhoff wins women's pursuit156 views • 19/01/2020 at 14:58
Eckhoff continues brilliant run with pursuit win85 views • 19/01/2020 at 14:54
