Highlights: Wierer becomes first Italian woman to win Individual world title

VIDEO - Highlights: Dorothea Wierer becomes first Italian woman to win Individual world title
See moreSee less
Biathlon
Highlights: Wierer becomes first Italian woman to win Individual world title28 views • 5 minutes ago
Wierer reacts to win15 views • Just now
Highlights: Jacquelin stuns Boe and takes pursuit world title674 views • 16/02/2020 at 16:25
Highlights: Wierer takes pursuit world title316 views • 16/02/2020 at 14:15
Watch Loginov storm to 10km sprint victory in Antholz181 views • 15/02/2020 at 17:40
Highlights: Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal154 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
'I know it was right!' - New world champion Roeiseland justified in decision to skip races117 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
Highlights: Norway take dominant win in mixed relay310 views • 13/02/2020 at 16:28
Highlights: France take single mixed relay332 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:15
More videos
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza
Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
Messi and Hamilton share 2020 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award