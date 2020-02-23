Biathlon > World Championships

VIDEO - Highlights: Johannes Thingnes Boe finally wins individual gold

Highlights: Boe finally wins individual gold
25 views | 05:03
Eurosport

9 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos