Boxing

Boxing video: ‘I’ll break his jaw and ribs’ – Tyson Fury on Las Vegas fight

‘I’ll break his jaw and ribs’ – Tyson Fury on Las Vegas fight
30 views | 00:42
SNTV

36 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Tyson Fury is full of confidence ahead of his fight with Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas – and vowed the drinks will be on him afterwards.
See moreSee less

Boxing


View moreMore videos of Boxing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos