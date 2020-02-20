Boxing

VIDEO - Olympic Throwback: Nicola Adams wins historic first women’s boxing gold

Eurosport

26 minutes ago

Every Thursday until Tokyo 2020 gets underway, we will revisit a famous British moment in the Olympic archives. Today’s edition: Nicola Adams beating three-time world champion Ren Cancan to win the first ever women's Olympic boxing gold medal.
