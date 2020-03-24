Boxing

VIDEO - Tyson Fury urges British fans to fight coronavirus as a nation by staying indoors

Tyson Fury urges British fans to fight coronavirus as a nation by staying indoors
33 views | 00:50
Eurosport

Just now

In a post on his social media channels, heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury told his fans to stay indoors to try and halt the coronavirus pandemic.
See moreSee less

Boxing


View moreMore videos of Boxing
More videos