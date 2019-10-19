British Superbikes > Brands Hatch GP

VIDEO - Bike nearly hits Luke Mossey during scary crash at Brands Hatch

Bike nearly hits Luke Mossey during scary crash at Brands Hatch
50 views | 01:07
Eurosport

Just now

Luke Mossey had this near miss during Race One at Brands Hatch in the British Superbikes.
See moreSee less

British Superbikes


View moreMore videos of British Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos