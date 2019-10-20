British Superbikes > Brands Hatch GP

VIDEO - Brands Hatch GP: Josh Brookes sets up final-race showdown with Scott Redding

'Just what he needed!' Brookes sets up final-race showdown with Redding
9 views | 02:28
Eurosport

Just now

Josh Brookes won race two of the British Superbikes season showdown at Brand's Hatch on Sunday to close the gap between him and Be Wiser Ducati teammate Scott Redding.
See moreSee less

British Superbikes


View moreMore videos of British Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos