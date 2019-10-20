VIDEO - Emotional Scott Redding on his BSB title, promises a 'big celebration'
See moreSee less
British Superbikes
The moment Redding sealed BSB title despite Brookes' heroic efforts1,458 views • 22 minutes ago
'Just what he needed!' Brookes sets up final-race showdown with Redding354 views • 4 hours ago
Emotional Scott Redding on his BSB title, promises a 'big celebration'69 views • Just now
Bike nearly hits Luke Mossey during scary crash at Brands Hatch2,766 views • 19 hours ago
Watch: Brookes takes BSB title to the wire with Race One win at Brands Hatch1,727 views • 19 hours ago
Rider loses bike as it flies out of the track and into trees7,734 views • 19 hours ago
Multiple riders caught up in crash which forces red flag at Brands Hatch374 views • 19 hours ago
'It's two different sports with the same focus' - Scott Redding meets Kell Brook187 views • 19 hours ago
Baz suffers nasty crash in Argentina dust1,019 views • 12/10/2019 at 18:30
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Serie A club making moves for Ibrahimovic - Euro Papers
The moment Redding sealed BSB title despite Brookes' heroic efforts
'Just what he needed!' Brookes sets up final-race showdown with Redding
The Big Take: We're seeing the Selby of old after 'match of the season' win over Allen
Kenya first and third as Vincent Kipchumba triumphs in Amsterdam Marathon
Degitu Azimeraw breaks Amsterdam course record to win in her debut marathon