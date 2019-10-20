British Superbikes > Brands Hatch GP

VIDEO - The moment Scott Redding sealed BSB title despite Josh Brookes' heroic efforts

The moment Redding sealed BSB title despite Brookes' heroic efforts
Scott Redding took the title after the final race day of the British Superbikes season despite a valiant comeback by Josh Brookes who won all three races.
