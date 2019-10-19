British Superbikes > Brands Hatch GP

VIDEO - Watch: Brookes takes BSB title to the wire with Race One win at Brands Hatch

Watch: Brookes takes BSB title to the wire with Race One win at Brands Hatch
75 views | 01:55
Eurosport

6 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Josh Brookes won Race One at Brands Hatch to set up a thrilling showdown with Scott Redding on Sunday.
See moreSee less

British Superbikes


View moreMore videos of British Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos