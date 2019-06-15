British Superbikes

VIDEO - British Superbikes 2019: Tarran Mackenzie stretchered away after big crash

Tarran Mackenzie stretchered away after big crash
205 views | 01:21
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Tarran Mackenzie was stretchered away after a huge crash in Q3 as BSB championship pacesetter Scott Redding grabbed pole position at Brands Hatch.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

British Superbikes


View moreMore videos of British Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos