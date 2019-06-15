British Superbikes

VIDEO - British Supersport: Rider KICKS OUT at rival after thrilling finish

Rider KICKS OUT at rival after thrilling finish
There was an extraordinary confrontation between Alastair Seeley and Jack Kennedy after their British Supersport showdown at Brands Hatch.
