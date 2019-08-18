British Superbikes > Cadwell Park

VIDEO - Cadwell Park 2019: Furious Scott Redding squares up to Andy Irwin after crash

Furious Redding squares up to Irwin after crash
view | 00:42
Eurosport

Just now

Scott Redding and Andy Irwin had a heated exchange after the pair crashed out in the British Superbikes at Cadwell Park.
