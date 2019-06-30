British Superbikes > Knockhill

VIDEO - BSB news: 'Ouch!' - Tarran Mackenzie crashes after clipping kerb

'Ouch!' - Mackenzie crashes after clipping kerb
Tarran Mackenzie crashes at Knockhill after clipping the kerb in Race 1.
British Superbikes


