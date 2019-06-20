Chess

VIDEO - From The Mozart of Chess to The Street Fighter - it's the top 10 chess players in the world

From The Mozart of Chess to The Street Fighter - it's the top 10 chess players in the world
2 views | 01:44
World Chess

20/06/2019 at 19:32Updated 12 minutes ago

Sponsored content
Say hello to the top 10 chess players in the world and their *genuinely* incredible nicknames.
See moreSee less

Chess


View moreMore videos of Chess
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos