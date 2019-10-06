Anak Verhoeven finishes top of lead women's semi-finals

Climbing
Britain's Jim Pope reaches men's lead final6 views • Just now
Anak Verhoeven finishes top of lead women's semi-finals6 views • Just now
Molly Thompson-Smith climbs well but misses out on final spot2 views • Just now
Vladislav Deulin claims European gold43 views • 14 hours ago
Free LIVE stream: European Championship Speed Climbing finals338 views • 20 hours ago
Free LIVE stream: European Championship Lead Climbing semi-finals117 views • 04/10/2019 at 14:10
Free LIVE stream: European Championship Lead Climbing finals49 views • 04/10/2019 at 14:11
Aleksandra Miroslaw adds European to world gold55 views • 14 hours ago
'He cannot be caught!' - Tomao Narasaki takes gold in Combined Final352 views • 22/08/2019 at 18:01
More videos
Britain's Jim Pope reaches men's lead final
