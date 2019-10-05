Climbing

VIDEO - Climbing news - Vladislav Deulin claims European gold

Vladislav Deulin claims European gold
9 views | 00:24
Eurosport

5 hours agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Climbing


View moreMore videos of Climbing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos