'Talk about riding your luck!' - Fossali claims dramatic gold in speed final

VIDEO - Climbing World Championships: Ludovico Fossali walks away with gold in men's speed final
See moreSee less
Climbing
'Talk about riding your luck!' - Fossali claims dramatic gold in speed final15 views • Just now
Climbing World Championships: Miroslaw takes speed final victory43 views • 8 minutes ago
Coxsey takes bronze to become first British medallist at Climbing World Championships303 views • 13/08/2019 at 17:24
Climbing: Janja Garnbret wins women's final305 views • 13/08/2019 at 17:37
Janja Garnbret claims Bouldering gold at World Championships887 views • 14/09/2018 at 23:37
Speed climbing: Reza Alipourshena wins world title for Iran1,283 views • 14/09/2018 at 12:23
Speed climbing: Rudzinska edges Poland duel in world final1,264 views • 14/09/2018 at 12:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Coquard reflects on 'very tactical day' after claiming stage win
Highlights: Djokovic demolishes Pouille in second set to claim Cincinnati win
WATCH: Van der Poel left surprised as Coquard takes Arctic Race win
Marco Canola out-kicks Travis McCabe to win Tour of Utah Stage 4
Climbing World Championships: Miroslaw takes speed final victory
'I am disgusted by a so-called fan' - Lampard slams racist abuse