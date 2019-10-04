Climbing

VIDEO - Free LIVE stream: European Championship Lead Climbing semi-finals

Free LIVE stream: European Championship Lead Climbing semi-finals
2 views | 00:00
Eurosport

11 hours agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Watch the European Championships Lead semi-finals from Edinburgh International Climbing Arena.
See moreSee less

Climbing


View moreMore videos of Climbing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos