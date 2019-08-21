Climbing

VIDEO - 'He cannot be caught!' - Tomao Narasaki takes gold in Bouldering Combined Final

'He cannot be caught!' - Tomao Narasaki takes gold in Bouldering Combined Final
3 views | 02:10
Eurosport

Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Climbing


View moreMore videos of Climbing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos