VIDEO - Russia's Kaplina wins speed climbing final
See moreSee less
Climbing
This is how hard climbing really is - Klapina fails to get off the ground in four minutes35 views • Just now
Russia's Kaplina wins speed climbing final5 views • 11 minutes ago
Britain's Jim Pope reaches men's lead final159 views • 06/10/2019 at 13:30
Adam Ondra adds European to world crown98 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:49
Lucka Rakovec secures European title436 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:47
Anak Verhoeven finishes top of lead women's semi-finals167 views • 06/10/2019 at 13:27
Molly Thompson-Smith climbs well but misses out on final spot83 views • 06/10/2019 at 13:28
Vladislav Deulin claims European gold79 views • 05/10/2019 at 22:57
Aleksandra Miroslaw adds European to world gold122 views • 05/10/2019 at 23:01
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers - United on red alert as Vidal pushes for Barca exit
'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot
'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers
O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory
'What a great pot!' - O'Sullivan sinks outrageous long red
'At long last!' - Bassino wins first World Cup race