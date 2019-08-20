‘The crowd are aghast!’ – Coxsey blitzes bouldering route

VIDEO - Shauna Coxsey tops bouldering climb en route to combined bronze
See moreSee less
Climbing
‘The crowd are aghast!’ – Coxsey blitzes bouldering route39 views • Just now
'Talk about riding your luck!' - Fossali claims dramatic gold in speed final250 views • 17/08/2019 at 12:51
Climbing World Championships: Miroslaw takes speed final victory859 views • 17/08/2019 at 12:12
Coxsey takes bronze to become first British medallist at Climbing World Championships335 views • 13/08/2019 at 17:24
Climbing: Janja Garnbret wins women's final357 views • 13/08/2019 at 17:37
Janja Garnbret claims Bouldering gold at World Championships903 views • 14/09/2018 at 23:37
Speed climbing: Reza Alipourshena wins world title for Iran1,294 views • 14/09/2018 at 12:23
Speed climbing: Rudzinska edges Poland duel in world final1,312 views • 14/09/2018 at 12:20
