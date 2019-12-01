Climbing

VIDEO - This is how hard climbing really is - Klapina fails to get off the ground in four minutes

This is how hard climbing really is - Klapina fails to get off the ground in four minutes
29 views | 03:41
Eurosport

Just now

Watch climbing on Eurosport as the sport builds towards the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
See moreSee less

Climbing


View moreMore videos of Climbing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos