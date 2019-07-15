'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

Cricket World Cup video: 'He's almost superhuman' - Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes
See moreSee less
Cricket
'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes1 view • Just now
Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record1,989 views • 06/09/2016 at 18:37
Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies859 views • 17/08/2016 at 12:43
Spin master Dilruwan Perera destroys Australia1,382 views • 06/08/2016 at 15:27
Herath takes hat-trick against Australia in dramatic circumstances1,780 views • 05/08/2016 at 11:37
‘What a way to bring up his hundred!’ Mendis hits six to make history164 views • 28/07/2016 at 10:31
ICC World T20 Preview: New Zealand v Pakistan765 views • 22/03/2016 at 08:56
Brendon McCullum: I’ve got no regrets about retiring107 views • 24/02/2016 at 20:22
Strauss: KP row 'dealt with'40 views • 11/10/2013 at 18:31
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title
Wiggins: Ineos 'getting even stronger' with Carapaz signing
#TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome
AFCON 2019: Best goals so far - Salah v Mahrez and more
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez ditches Napoli for Real Madrid rival
Watch Impey's first ever Tour de France stage win