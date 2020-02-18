'A really tough race!' - Klaebo on victory

VIDEO - 'A really tough race!' - Johannes Klaebo on victory
See moreSee less
Cross-Country Skiing
Klaebo dominates to win sprint in Are10 views • Just now
'A really tough race!' - Klaebo on victory3 views • Just now
Johaug holds off rivals for the win5 views • Just now
Johaug: I love uphills!4 views • Just now
Unbeatable Johaug headlines Norwegian domination in Östersund45 views • 16/02/2020 at 00:21
Bolshunov continues stunning form and extends lead over Klaebo444 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:13
Bolshunov talks through finish of 15km Mass Start110 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:15
Johaug wins again166 views • 09/02/2020 at 15:36
Controversy in the cross country as Svensson takes a tumble53 views • 08/02/2020 at 15:56
More videos
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza
Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
Highlights: Wierer becomes first Italian woman to win Individual world title