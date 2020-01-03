VIDEO - 'All sorts of drama!' - Crazy finish to Mass Start
Inspired Oestberg beats out compatriot Johaug in Toblach pursuit173 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:15
Bolshunov takes victory in Russia one-two in Toblach pursuit106 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:34
Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish215 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:39
Russians take all three podium places in Toblach 15km free61 views • 31/12/2019 at 15:39
WATCH: Ustiugov clinches second World Cup victory in a week168 views • 31/12/2019 at 14:00
Lampic secures Slovenia's first Tour de Ski victory with dramatic photo finish752 views • 29/12/2019 at 13:19
'What a star!' - Klaebo dominant to tak another Sprint victory231 views • 29/12/2019 at 13:22
Johaug takes opening Tour de Ski and stays in yellow151 views • 28/12/2019 at 16:04
