VIDEO - Cross-country skiing news - Therese Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish
Cross-Country Skiing
Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish16 views • 31 minutes ago
Russians take all three podium places in Toblach 15km free17 views • 1 hour ago
WATCH: Ustiugov clinches second World Cup victory in a week70 views • 3 hours ago
Lampic secures Slovenia's first Tour de Ski victory with dramatic photo finish556 views • 29/12/2019 at 13:19
'What a star!' - Klaebo dominant to tak another Sprint victory196 views • 29/12/2019 at 13:22
Johaug takes opening Tour de Ski and stays in yellow139 views • 28/12/2019 at 16:04
Ustiugov takes opening Tour de Ski win as Klaebo edges Bolshunov67 views • 28/12/2019 at 15:57
Highlights: Men's Mass Start in Switzerland81 views • 28/12/2019 at 16:06
Highlights: Women's Mass Start in Switzerland56 views • 28/12/2019 at 16:08
