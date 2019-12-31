Cross-Country Skiing

VIDEO - Cross-country skiing news - Therese Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish

Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish
1 hour agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Therese Johaug dragged herself over the line to win the 10km event at Toblach by just 0.7 seconds.
