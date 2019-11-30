Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-Country Skiing video - Maiken Caspersen Falla wins women's sprint in Ruka

'Really impressive' - Falla wins women's sprint in Ruka
14 views | 03:03
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 35 minutes ago

Maiken Caspersen Falla takes a 'really impressive' victory in the women's sprint in Ruka.
See moreSee less

Cross-Country Skiing


View moreMore videos of Cross-Country Skiing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos