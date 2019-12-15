Highlights: Johaug storms to victory

VIDEO - Highlights: Therese Johaug storms to victory
Cross-Country Skiing
Highlights: Johaug storms to victory7 views • Just now
'Never, ever in doubt!' - Norway dominate women's relay574 views • 08/12/2019 at 11:50
Russia II lead home Russia I in men's relay214 views • 08/12/2019 at 13:56
Bolshunov storms to impressive skiathlon victory in Norway253 views • 07/12/2019 at 15:30
Klaebo takes second win at Ruka with victory in pursuit372 views • 01/12/2019 at 16:47
Highlights - Johaug win pursuit135 views • 01/12/2019 at 16:50
'Brilliant' - Niskanen beats Klaebo to delight fans in Ruka527 views • 30/11/2019 at 13:29
'Fabulous' - Johaug takes fine World Cup win in Ruka257 views • 30/11/2019 at 13:29
Klaebo leads Norway one-two in Ruka sprint final150 views • 30/11/2019 at 12:06
