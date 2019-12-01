Highlights - Johaug win pursuit

Cross-Country Skiing
Klaebo takes second win at Ruka with victory in pursuit2 views • Just now
Highlights - Johaug win pursuitview • Just now
'Brilliant' - Niskanen beats Klaebo to delight fans in Ruka370 views • Yesterday at 13:29
'Fabulous' - Johaug takes fine World Cup win in Ruka181 views • Yesterday at 13:29
Klaebo leads Norway one-two in Ruka sprint final91 views • Yesterday at 12:06
'Really impressive' - Falla wins women's sprint in Ruka47 views • Yesterday at 12:12
Johaug 'really happy' with World Cup win in Ruka132 views • Yesterday at 12:19
Falla wins women's sprint136 views • 29/11/2019 at 15:18
Klaebo produces astonishing finish to take sprint final296 views • 29/11/2019 at 15:16
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers - United on red alert as Vidal pushes for Barca exit
'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot
'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers
O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory
'What a great pot!' - O'Sullivan sinks outrageous long red
'At long last!' - Bassino wins first World Cup race