'It was crazy!' - Sundling reacts to weather during sprint

VIDEO - 'It was crazy!' - Jonna Sundling reacts to weather during sprint
See moreSee less
Cross-Country Skiing
Sundling wins dramatic sprint as leader Svahn is taken out just before finish36 views • 25 minutes ago
'It was crazy!' - Sundling reacts to weather during sprint2 views • 22 minutes ago
'He's doing everything right!' - Lucas Chanavat wins men's sprint18 views • 18 minutes ago
Beat Destiny: The remarkable journey of Marit Bjoergen91 views • 19/12/2019 at 15:26
Highlights: Johaug storms to victory264 views • 15/12/2019 at 14:58
'Never, ever in doubt!' - Norway dominate women's relay616 views • 08/12/2019 at 11:50
Russia II lead home Russia I in men's relay232 views • 08/12/2019 at 13:56
Bolshunov storms to impressive skiathlon victory in Norway271 views • 07/12/2019 at 15:30
Klaebo takes second win at Ruka with victory in pursuit398 views • 01/12/2019 at 16:47
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Khachanov nails tweener… then Djokovic goes one better
Khachanov nails tweener… then Djokovic goes one better
WATCH - Caeleb Dressel sets new world record
Chris Corning becomes first rider ever to land quad on scaffold jump
Sundling wins dramatic sprint as leader Svahn is taken out just before finish
Boe powers to victory number 42 in men's Pursuit