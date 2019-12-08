VIDEO - Tennis news - 'Never, ever in doubt!' - Norway dominate women's relay
See moreSee less
Cross-Country Skiing
'Never, ever in doubt!' - Norway dominate women's relay59 views • 14 minutes ago
Bolshunov storms to impressive skiathlon victory in Norway167 views • 21 hours ago
Klaebo takes second win at Ruka with victory in pursuit337 views • 01/12/2019 at 16:47
Highlights - Johaug win pursuit114 views • 01/12/2019 at 16:50
'Brilliant' - Niskanen beats Klaebo to delight fans in Ruka497 views • 30/11/2019 at 13:29
'Fabulous' - Johaug takes fine World Cup win in Ruka237 views • 30/11/2019 at 13:29
Klaebo leads Norway one-two in Ruka sprint final132 views • 30/11/2019 at 12:06
'Really impressive' - Falla wins women's sprint in Ruka73 views • 30/11/2019 at 12:12
Johaug 'really happy' with World Cup win in Ruka181 views • 30/11/2019 at 12:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Ding and Maguire dominate to set up final
O'Sullivan: Personal reasons not behind Masters absence
‘Devastating’ – Maguire reaches final in York
‘I’m a bit shell-shocked’, says defeated Mark Allen
‘We keep talking about it every week’ – Solskjaer calls for action over alleged racial abuse
Ledecka seals stunning maiden Alpine Skiing World Cup win