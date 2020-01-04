'Match that!' - Klaebo powers past Russians for sprint win

VIDEO - 'Match that!' - Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo powers past Russians for sprint win
Lampic comes from behind to win second Tour race15 views • Just now
'Match that!' - Klaebo powers past Russians for sprint win10 views • Just now
'When he wants to win, he will win!' - Klaebo produces big win244 views • 19 hours ago
'All sorts of drama!' - Crazy finish to Mass Start330 views • 22 hours ago
Inspired Oestberg beats out compatriot Johaug in Toblach pursuit192 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:15
Bolshunov takes victory in Russia one-two in Toblach pursuit116 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:34
Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish222 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:39
Russians take all three podium places in Toblach 15km free65 views • 31/12/2019 at 15:39
WATCH: Ustiugov clinches second World Cup victory in a week176 views • 31/12/2019 at 14:00
