Tour de Ski video - Sergey Ustiugov wins as Russians take all the podium places in Toblach 15km free

Russians take all three podium places in Toblach 15km free
1 hour agoUpdated 2 minutes ago

Sergey Ustiugov led his two countrymen as Russia dominated the 15km free as the Tour de Ski stopped in Toblach.
