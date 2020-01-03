'When he wants to win, he will win!' - Klaebo produces big win

VIDEO - 'When he wants to win, he will win!' - Johannes Klaebo produces big win
Cross-Country Skiing
'When he wants to win, he will win!' - Klaebo produces big win49 views • 18 minutes ago
'All sorts of drama!' - Crazy finish to Mass Start169 views • 4 hours ago
Inspired Oestberg beats out compatriot Johaug in Toblach pursuit177 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:15
Bolshunov takes victory in Russia one-two in Toblach pursuit110 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:34
Johaug wins by less than a second in dramatic 10km finish218 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:39
Russians take all three podium places in Toblach 15km free62 views • 31/12/2019 at 15:39
WATCH: Ustiugov clinches second World Cup victory in a week170 views • 31/12/2019 at 14:00
Lampic secures Slovenia's first Tour de Ski victory with dramatic photo finish770 views • 29/12/2019 at 13:19
'What a star!' - Klaebo dominant to tak another Sprint victory233 views • 29/12/2019 at 13:22
