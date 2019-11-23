Curling

Curling video - 'Magnificent' - Watch Sweden clinch gold in style against Scotland

'Magnificent' - Watch Sweden clinch gold in style against Scotland
30 views | 02:46
Eurosport

7 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch Sweden clinch gold in style against Scotland in the final of the European Curling Championships.
See moreSee less

Curling


View moreMore videos of Curling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos