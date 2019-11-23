Curling video - 'Magnificent' - Watch Sweden clinch gold in style against Scotland
Curling
'It makes me want to cry' - Hasselborg emotional after Sweden gold12 views • Just now
'Magnificent' - Watch Sweden clinch gold in style against Scotland30 views • Just now
WATCH - Closing moments as Sweden seal European title50 views • 5 hours ago
'Our most dominant win ever' - Edin reflects on his team's incredible performance38 views • 5 hours ago
Switzerland down Russia to secure bronze73 views • 18 hours ago
Scotland reach European final with victory over Switzerland138 views • Yesterday at 17:14
Highlights: Defending champions Sweden hammer Russia68 views • Yesterday at 17:18
Scotland unable to stop relentless Sweden reaching final211 views • 21/11/2019 at 22:17
Highlights - Sweden qualify with victory over Norway72 views • 19/11/2019 at 23:59
