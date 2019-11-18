Curling

VIDEO - European Curling Championships 2019 - Muirhead snatches Scotland win with final stone

Muirhead snatches Scotland win with final stone
view | 02:45
Eurosport

Just now

Scotland clinched a 9-8 victory in their top-of-the-table clash with Switzerland to retain their unbeaten start.
Curling


