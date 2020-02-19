Fuglsang powers away from Landa to win opening stage

VIDEO - Jakob Fuglsang powers away from Mikel Landa to win opening stage
See moreSee less
Curling
Fuglsang powers away from Landa to win opening stage24 views • Just now
'It makes me want to cry' - Hasselborg emotional after Sweden gold319 views • 23/11/2019 at 18:35
'Magnificent' - Watch Sweden clinch gold in style against Scotland462 views • 23/11/2019 at 18:12
WATCH - Closing moments as Sweden seal European title156 views • 23/11/2019 at 13:17
'Our most dominant win ever' - Edin reflects on his team's incredible performance104 views • 23/11/2019 at 13:19
Switzerland down Russia to secure bronze131 views • 23/11/2019 at 00:19
Scotland reach European final with victory over Switzerland210 views • 22/11/2019 at 17:14
Highlights: Defending champions Sweden hammer Russia130 views • 22/11/2019 at 17:18
Scotland unable to stop relentless Sweden reaching final268 views • 21/11/2019 at 22:17
More videos
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers
Highlights: Magnificent Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen
Djokovic: 'Why do people say that no one likes me?'
Fourcade reflects on difficult period after triumphing at worlds
Klopp: 'I saw so many happy faces from Atletico - but it’s not over'
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers