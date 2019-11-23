'Our most dominant win ever' - Edin reflects on his team's incredible performance

VIDEO - 'Our most dominant win ever' - Niklas Edin reflects on his team's incredible performance
See moreSee less
Curling
WATCH - Closing moments as Sweden seal European title15 views • 15 minutes ago
'Our most dominant win ever' - Edin reflects on his team's incredible performance16 views • 13 minutes ago
Switzerland down Russia to secure bronze63 views • 13 hours ago
Scotland reach European final with victory over Switzerland131 views • 20 hours ago
Highlights: Defending champions Sweden hammer Russia59 views • 20 hours ago
Scotland unable to stop relentless Sweden reaching final207 views • 21/11/2019 at 22:17
Highlights - Sweden qualify with victory over Norway72 views • 19/11/2019 at 23:59
Highlights - Sweden hammer Estonia43 views • 19/11/2019 at 20:53
Muirhead's Scotland lose out to Sweden at Euro Champs110 views • 19/11/2019 at 16:43
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Evans digs deep to send GB through to Davis Cup semi-finals
'What a start!' - GB's Edmund holds in 78 seconds to win first set
Highlights: Edmund storms past Kohlschreiber to give GB lead
WATCH - Closing moments as Sweden seal European title
'Sheer brilliance!' - GB's Evans unfurls outrageous lob
Watch: Ryoyu Kobayashi’s jump in Wisla