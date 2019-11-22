Switzerland down Russia to secure bronze

Curling
Switzerland down Russia to secure bronze9 views • Just now
Scotland reach European final with victory over Switzerland99 views • 7 hours ago
Highlights: Defending champions Sweden hammer Russia40 views • 6 hours ago
Scotland unable to stop relentless Sweden reaching final198 views • Yesterday at 22:17
Highlights - Sweden qualify with victory over Norway70 views • 19/11/2019 at 23:59
Highlights - Sweden hammer Estonia43 views • 19/11/2019 at 20:53
Muirhead's Scotland lose out to Sweden at Euro Champs103 views • 19/11/2019 at 16:43
Muirhead snatches Scotland win with final stone425 views • 18/11/2019 at 18:31
Sweden open title defence with Denmark win51 views • 17/11/2019 at 02:33
