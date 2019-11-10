VIDEO - Cycling news - Benjamin Thomas crushes points race to seal omnium World Cup gold
Cycling - Track
Thomas crushes points race to seal omnium World Cup gold40 views • 4 minutes ago
Zabelinskaya double-laps field in points finale but Wild takes omnium victory3 views • Just now
Barker and Archibald go all out to claim madison silver34 views • 1 hour ago
Great Britain's Katy Marchant takes gold in keirin in thrilling finish273 views • 7 hours ago
GB roar to gold in Glasgow with women's pursuit victory over Germany266 views • 08/11/2019 at 23:45
France win madison as GB take silver thanks to strong finish97 views • 21 hours ago
Harrie Lavreysen beats Jeffrey Hoogland as Dutch secure double in Men's Sprint33 views • 7 hours ago
Watch: Nasty crash wipes out half the field during World Cup Keirin200 views • 21 hours ago
Netherlands outmuscle GB to win gold in men's sprint94 views • 08/11/2019 at 23:47
