Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - Elia Viviani blows Bryan Coquard away in elimination race

Viviani blows Coquard away in Euros elimination race
3 views | 02:02
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Elia Viviani picked up his 11th European track medal as he outsprinted Bryan Coquard to claim gold in the elimination race.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos