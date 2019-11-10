Cycling - Track

Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald go all out to claim madison silver

Barker and Archibald go all out to claim madison silver
Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald could not out-do Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker but they claimed madison silver and went out with a bang in the final sprint.
