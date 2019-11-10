Barker and Archibald go all out to claim madison silver

Cycling - Track VIDEO - Cycling news - Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald go all out to claim madison silver

13 views | 02:21

Eurosport 17 minutes agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald could not out-do Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker but they claimed madison silver and went out with a bang in the final sprint.