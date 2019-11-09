Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - France win madison as GB take silver thanks to strong finish

France win madison as GB take silver thanks to strong finish
1 view | 03:09
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated Just now

France took victory in the madison but Great Britain managed second to delight the Glasgow crowd at the Track Cycling World Cup.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos