Kenny suffers 'cruel finish' as Vigier wins Keirin

VIDEO - Cycling news - Jason Kenny suffers 'cruel finish' as Sebastien Vigier wins Keirin

Eurosport

29 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Jason Kenny tried to win the Keirin from nearly two laps out at the Track World Cup in Glasgow but Sebastien Vigier was one of three to come past him in the home straight and relegate him to fourth.
