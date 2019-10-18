Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - Kirsten Wild doubles up with Omnium gold, Laura Kenny takes silver

Kirsten Wild doubles up with Omnium gold, Laura Kenny takes silver
10 views | 03:15
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos