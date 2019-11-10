Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - Kirsten Wild takes omnium victory but Zabelinskaya laps field twice in points finale

Zabelinskaya double-laps field in points finale but Wild takes omnium victory
3 views | 01:01
Eurosport

18 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Kirsten Wild took Track World Cup omnium victory in Glasgow but silver medallist Olga Zabelinskaya took two laps in a stunning points race performance.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos